Shivamogga: Special prayers offered to receive sufficient rainfall

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): A large number of people participated in a cultural activity called Sourabha on Monday, on the Tunga River bank in Harakere to offer special prayers seeking sufficient rainfall this year.

"Thousands of coconuts were offered during the 'Abhishekha' of Lord Rudradeva and we all wish to receive a good amount of rain this year," former legislator of Shivamogga and an active member in Sourabha told ANI.

Hundreds of people participated in Sourabha cultural activity and offered tender coconut water to Lord Shiva.

Many poojas have been conducted in the state earlier as well. Recently State Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar held a Parjanya homa (pooja) in Chikkamagaluru, while another special ritual was performed at Belgaum's Savadatti Yellamma temple praying for rainfall earlier this month. (ANI)

