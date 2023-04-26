Shivling at Kedarnath Dham adorns golden canopy

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): After the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham beinmg decorated with gold last year, a golden canopy and a golden water stream (pitcher) were also installed on the Shivling of Baba Kedar on Tuesday.

Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay told ANI that a donor has presented this canopy and pitcher (water stream) to the temple.

He told that "on the day of opening of the doors, canopy and water stream have been installed in the sanctum sanctorum after special worship."

Doors of Kedarnath Dham Temple were opened on Tuesday morning and the first puja was performed in name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The puja was done by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and Pujari Shivling and Dharmacharyas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that every possible effort has been made to ensure the Char Dham Yatra is easy and safe for devotees. "Every possible effort has been made to make the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand easy and safe. Social organizations and voluntary organizations have also provided full cooperation for the yatra. Based on the previous years' experience, work has been done to advance the travel arrangements", the CM said.



He further added, "Yatra is going on smoothly in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. On April 27, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will also be opened for the darshan of the devotees."

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, flowers were showered on the devotees by helicopter. Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers at Kedarnath and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state when the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the devotees who had arrived to have darshan of Baba Kedar. He then participated in the Bhandara program organized by the Mukhya Sevak on the temple premises. (ANI)





