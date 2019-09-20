Shivpal can rejoin SP, indicates Akhilesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday indicated that his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav could rejoin the Samajwadi Party (SP) and noted that the party was willing to accept anyone who wants to join it.

"There is democracy in our party and we are open to accepting anyone who wants to join us. Everyone is welcome in SP without a second thought," Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference here.

The SP chief was responding to a question about a possible return of Shivpal Yadav.

"SP is accused of family rule but that is not true. There is democracy in our family. We are expanding our family so we can fight the assembly election and form a strong government," Akhilesh Singh Yadav said.

Assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Samajwadi Party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Shivpal Singh Yadav had formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) last year after leaving the Samajwadi Party.

He had on Sunday hinted at an alliance with Samajwadi Party for the assembly elections.

"When elections are around, then there will be talks of an alliance but we will not go back to Samajwadi Party. We will talk to those who want to ally with usWe can ally with Samajwadi Party as well," Shivpal Singh Yadav said on Sunday. (ANI)