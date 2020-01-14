Shivraj Chouhan asks MP Guv to take action against collector over anti-CAA and NRC post

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written to Governor Lalji Tandon demanding action against the Mandla district collector, who wrote a post on Facebook criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"IAS officers are not expected to express their political commitment by supporting or opposing," Chouhan said in the letter.

In his Facebook post, Mandla district collector Jagdish Jatia had stated, "I don't support CAA/NRC."

The collector's post drew flak from several political quarters.

Nationwide protests against the CAA and NRC have gripped several parts of the country for the last few days while the government has maintained that the new law is not discriminatory in nature. (ANI)