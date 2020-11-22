Shivraj Chouhan holds first meeting of 'Cow Cabinet' in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the first meeting of 'Cow Cabinet' in Bhopal on Sunday.

The state government has decided to form a cabinet for the protection of cows in the state.

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh government had said that it is considering levying 'gauseva kar' (cow cess) to raise additional funds for welfare purposes of cows.



Chouhan had said besides generating government funds, the cess will ensure people's participation in the work of cow protection.

Earlier today, Chouhan celebrated 'Gopashtami' at his residence in Bhopal. On the occasion, he fed 'halwa-roti' to cows.

As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna's father, Nanda Maharaja, gave Krishna and his brother Lord Balrama the responsibility for taking care of the cows of Vrindavan. (ANI)

