Shivraj Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma dies in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma passed away here on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Bharti's husband Ravindra Verma said, "My wife was suffering from body weakness and was undergoing treatment. Today she vomited in the morning and after that, we took her to district hospital, where she was declared brought dead."

"My marriage was conducted by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last year," he added.

On duty doctor at Vidisha District Hospital said, "A patient named Bharti came here. I was told that she was going through treatment for body weakness. The cause of death will be known after the post mortem examination."

Due to Bharti's death, Chouhan's visit to Jharkhand has reportedly been stalled, as the senior BJP leader is expected to go to Bhopal to attend the last rites. (ANI)

