Shivraj Singh Chauhan thanks PM for 'gift' of Swamitva Yojana

Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "gift" of Swamitva Yojana to the country.

Speaking during the launch of Swamitva Yojana here, Chauhan said "Prime Minister is a man of ideas. Before him, no one had noticed that the land in the village should be given ownership, there was no paper, so the land had no meaning. But today, when the ownership of that land is being received in the form of a letter of authority, we have now seen that land can be availed in many ways."

Enumerating the benefits of the scheme, the Chief Minister said, "We can take loans from banks and end disputes. The scheme will change the picture of the village and will also work to change the fate of the brothers whose land is in the village."



The BJP leader also congratulated PM Modi, who was present during the launch virtually, on completing 20 years of service as the head of a government.

Chauhan alleged that India had no respect in the world under the UPA government. "India had no respect in the world, but today India cannot be overlooked in the world," said Chauhan.

Further attacking the previous UPA government, the Chief Minister said, "Earlier, only 15 pieces of every rupee spent by government reached the needy. Today, with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) the entire Re 1 reaches the poor. The schemes launched by Prime Minister Modi have changed the lives of people."(ANI)

