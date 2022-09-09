Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs meeting over irregularities in urea distribution, ordered to take strict action against culprits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday chaired a meeting with officials regarding complaints of irregularities in urea distribution in the Jabalpur division and ordered to take strict action against those responsible.

The Chief Minister chaired the meeting at his residence in Bhopal.

Principal Secretary Agriculture, Principal Secretary Cooperative, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, MD of MarkFed along with Jabalpur Division Commissioner, Inspector General of Police and Collector attended the meeting. The officers of Jabalpur joined the meeting virtually.

The meeting was held after complaints were received over irregularities in urea distribution in the Jabalpur division. There was a detailed review of urea distribution in the meeting.

According to Chief Minister's office, after reviewing the distribution of urea, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave necessary guidelines to the concerned officers.

It is worth mentioning that about 800 tonnes of urea came out from Jabalpur for many districts but it did not reach them.

"Immediately file an FIR and take strict action against those responsible," said the chief minister.

He also directed the officers to arrest them and take strict action.



Earlier on Thursday, the chief minister held a review meeting with officials over Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the 'Cheetah Reintroduction Project' at Kuno National Park in Sheopur.

On his birthday on September 17, Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Cheetah Reintroduction Project' at the Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

On the very same day, Cheetahs from South Africa will be brought to the park.

Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said, "It was our wish to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister in a historic and unique form and our wish has been fulfilled. The Prime Minister will come to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday and has permission to release cheetahs brought from Africa into our state's forests. This time the birthday of the Prime Minister will prove to be a milestone in the history of the Forest Department of Madhya Pradesh."

The forest minister also highlighted that the team of experts from South Africa, Namibia and the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department conducted all the inspections and found a favourable environment for cheetahs.

He said Gandhi Sagar and Noora Dahi have been finalised for the second and third phases.

"Recently I returned from a tour of South Africa. The MOU with South Africa is yet to be signed. Now eight cheetahs have been finalized to be brought from Namibia. If the second MoU is done before 17, there is a possibility of about 20 cheetahs coming from Namibia simultaneously," he added.

On the preparations for the arrival of the Prime Minister, the forest minister said, "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a Union Minister and I will stay in Palpur Kuno on September 10-11. Not just to dedicate the cheetahs but we would also like to have a big public meeting with our Prime Minister. We are preparing for a big public meeting in Karhal," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight). (ANI)

