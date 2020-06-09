Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles death of Indore doctor due to COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr Ajay Joshi, who passed away today due to coronavirus in Indore.

"CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief on the death of Dr Ajay Joshi, HOD of the Surgery Department of Index Medical College and offered condolences. Dr Joshi got infected with coronavirus while discharging his duties. The government is standing with the family of a doctor who lost his life while on duty," CMO Madhya Pradesh tweeted.

The 57-year-old doctor, who was HOD of the Surgery Department of Index Medical College died due to coronavirus infection at a hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"Our superintendent Ajay Joshi was the team leader of the institution for the last two months. He encouraged everyone to help administration to combat COVID-19. For the last 16 days, he was infected with coronavirus infection. He passed away. We will continue to provide our services," Dr Deepti Singh, COVID coordinator, Index Medical College told ANI.

MP Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) condoled Joshi's demise.

"In Indore, 45 new cases have been reported. Two new deaths were reported including a doctor of Index Medical College," he said.

Sharma informed that the new cases reported in Indore have taken the district's COVID-19 tally to 3,830 including 1,105 active cases.

"Total 2,556 patients have been discharged and 159 people have died due to coronavirus," he also said. (ANI)

