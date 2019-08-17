Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles death of Mansarovar pilgrim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed grief at the demise of a state resident who died while on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

Taking to twitter, Chouhan wrote, "Received the sad news of passing away of Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh resident Manohar Dubey due to heart attack during holy Mansarovar yatra. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in its shrine and provide the family with the strength to bear the loss. Humble tributes".

The 57-year-old had died in Gunji area due to a cardiac arrest while he was on the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

"He died during the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrim in Gunji. His body has been brought to Pithoragarh for post mortem. It will then be handed over to the family of the deceased," travel officer Dan Singh Bisht told ANI.

Dubey was a part of the 16th batch of the pilgrimage which was in Gunji when the incident took place. (ANI)

