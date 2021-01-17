Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses gratitude to PM Modi for flagging off trains connecting Statue of Unity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flagging off eight trains connecting the different regions of the country to Kevadiya in order to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united the whole of India, now Indian railways have united the whole India to his Statue (of Unity). Madhya Pradesh is also included in this project. Kevadiya has become a place of modern pilgrimage. I am thankful to Prime Minister for this," Chouhan said while speaking to ANI.

The Chief Minister also said that the eight trains connecting to Kevadiya will boost the tourism of the place. "Lakhs of tourists already visit Kevadiya to see the Statue of Unity. It is not only a tourist place but also an inspiration. Now, people from all across the nation will get an opportunity to visit Kevadiya," he added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains via videoconferencing which will connect different regions of the country to Kevadiya of Gujarat where 'Statue of Unity' is located.

The trains flagged off include 09103/04 Kevadiya-Varanasi Mahamana Express (Weekly), 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily), 09247/48 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily), 09145/46 Nizamuddin - Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express (Bi-Weekly), 09105/06 Kevadia - Rewa Express (Weekly), 09119/20 Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly), 09107/08 Pratapnagar-Kevadia MEMU train (Daily) and 09109/10 Kevadiya-Pratapnagar MEMU train (Daily).

Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district, the 'Statue of Unity' is the world's tallest statue and monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister.

The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. (ANI)

