Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya's video singing Sholay's ''Yeh Dosti' goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): In a rare moment away from politics, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had their melodious "Jai-Veeru" moment when they sang the iconic song from 'Sholay', 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' to celebrates their decades-long friendship.

In a viral video from the 'Bhutta party' organised in Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal, both leaders can be seen singing the quintessential friendship song together.

Later, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the video with a Sanskrit quote that said, "Sandalwood is believed to provide calm, but the moon is more calming than that. The company of good friends is calmer than both Sandalwood and moon."

Vijayvargiya also shared the light moment on social media and recalled the days of their youth in BJP's 'Yuva Morcha'.

"Used to sing this song often while working in Yuva Morcha, today the old memories got refreshed as soon as he sang this song again in the 'Bhutta-Party' organised in Bhopal," tweeted BJP's national general secretary with a clip of their jamming session.

In the video, the song can be heard playing in the background, and the leaders can be seen singing one at a time before joining the chorus. At one point, both leaders held each other's hands and raised them in the air. (ANI)