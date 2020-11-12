Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Governor, apprises her of mandate in by-polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday after BJP registered a crucial victory in the fiercely contested Madhya Pradesh by-polls winning on 19 seats and trouncing the Congress that managed to secure just 9 seats.

"I met Governor Anandiben Patel Ji at Raj Bhavan and apprised her of the success and mandate in the by-election. She gave her best wishes and blessings. I express my heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable good wishes," Chouhan tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP secured a vote share of 49.5 per cent where Congress got 40.5 per cent votes.

Polling was held on November 3 on 28 seats. By-elections were necessitated on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)
















