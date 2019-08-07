Shivraj Singh Chouhan, O Panneerselvam pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's untimely demise on Tuesday night triggered a wave of shock and grief with political leaders, popular personalities and organisations paying their tribute to the esteemed leader.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised her contribution to the nation.

"Goddess Saraswati resided in the voice of sister Sushma. She was lauded in every work she undertook. She was a strong organiser and administrator. Whichever ministry she was allotted, including External Affairs ministry, she performed her duty exceptionally well. She raised India's prestige all over the world." Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneer Selvam also condoled the demise of Sushma Swaraj. He described the loss as "shocking and painful".

"Her death (is) an irreparable loss.", Paneer Selvam added.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) also paid tribute to the BJP stalwart. The organisation called her a 'remarkable leader' who was a source of inspiration for many.

"Sushma Ji devoted her whole life to public service and scripted a glorious chapter in Indian politics. She was a remarkable leader who earned respect across the board and was a source of inspiration not only for her own party colleagues but also for others. ", read a press release from FICCI.

FICCI president, Sandeep Somany said, "India has lost a great parliamentarian, people's minister, and exemplary leader. Our condolences. FICCI and Indian Industry saddened by the passing away of a friend and supporter of the industry,".

Swaraj passed away to due to a cardiac arrest last night. She was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

