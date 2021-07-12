Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers condolences on demise of Indore MP Shankar Lalwani's wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday evening visited Indore MP Shankar Lalwani's residence to express condolences on his wife Amita Lalwani's demise.



Amita Lalwani died on July 7 after a prolonged illness. The Chief Minister consoled Shankar Lalwani and paid tributes to Amita Lalwani.

While speaking to the reporters, Chouhan said, "The wife of MP Shankar Lalwani, Amita ji left heavenly abode a few days ago. Shankar ji and his family had taken good care of her. Amita ji was an inspiration for Shankar ji. Amita ji believed in Indian cultures and traditions."

"She was detected with cancer recently. Despite proper treatment, she is not here with us. I have come here to express my condolences towards the family. May God bless the soul of the deceased and provide strength to the family members", the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

