Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders probe after 7 die in 12 hours in Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ordered a probe into the death of seven people within 12 hours in Ujjain.

The initial investigation suggested that these seven people died after consuming poisonous liquor.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting where he directed the SIT to investigate the incident and suspend those found guilty.



Chouhan has also ordered the suspension of the Inspector in-charge, Sub-inspector and constable of Khara Kuan police station.

He has also urged the officials to find out other places selling illegal items in the state and break the network of such people.

Those selling drugs and other illegal items will get severe punishment, Chouhan said.

He directed the Additional Chief Secretary to the State Home Department to submit the investigation report of the case. (ANI)

