Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other BJP leaders pay tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Nanda Devi: ITBP recovers 7 bodies of foreign tourists

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team on Sunday recovered seven bodies of foreign tourists, who were hit by an avalanche near Nanda Devi on May 26 and were missing since then.