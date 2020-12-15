Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs bhumi pujan for irrigation schemes in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated 50 schemes worth Rs 384.35 crore and performed bhumi pujan for three irrigation schemes worth Rs 7.82 crore, via video conferencing on Monday.

"The area under irrigation used to be only 7-8 lakh hectare earlier, which we have increased to 41 lakh hectare. Now we are aiming to increase it further to 65 lakh hectare. Today I am inaugurating 50 schemes worth Rs 384.35 crore and performing bhumi pujan for three other irrigation schemes in Ratlam district worth Rs 7.82 crores. This all will help farmers of 131 villages in 9 districts," Chouhan said while addressing the event from Minto hall at Bhopal.



"In the coming year, schemes worth Rs 30,000 crore will be approved. Narmada water will be fully utilized. The implementation of Narmada schemes will also be completed in three years," he added.

Chouhan also interacted with few farmers during the event. He also commented on the ongoing farmers' protest.

"Prime Minister always seeks to help the farmers. Nobody can harm farmers till he is in power. Those leaders who are spreading rumours regarding farm laws will never succeed. The farmers who are in doubt regarding theses laws, government will help you to understand the laws," he added. (ANI)

