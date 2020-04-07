Shivraj Singh Chouhan reassures citizens amid COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reassured citizens in the state that they can sleep peacefully as he and others were awake making all efforts to combat the menace.

"My dear Madhya Pradesh... you sleep peacefully, I am awake...Every soldier of the country is awake for you and for your loved ones," the Chief Minister tweeted early today.

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

