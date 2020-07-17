Shivraj Singh Chouhan should resign over Guna incident, says Cong leader Deepak Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress leader Deepak Singh has said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should resign over the Guna incident.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "When Scindia ji left Congress, he had said that Collector and SP do not listen to him. I think now Scindia ji is heard and the real face of the BJP has come out in the Guna incident. The hatred they have for some particular caste was witnessed in Guna. I think action on any officials is not enough. The BJP government and Shivraj Singh Chouhan should resign and should apologise in writing to the Dalits on whom atrocity was committed."

On Thursday, six police personnel were suspended in connection with the Guna incident involving a Dalit couple who allegedly consumed poison after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.

In an order issued by Superintendent of Police (SP) in-charge read that SP, Collector and Gwalior Inspector General were also suspended after the incident.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to probe into the incident, said District Collector S Vishwanathan. The investigation report has to be submitted within 30 days, he added.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)

