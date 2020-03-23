Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at the Raj Bhavan here.

Ahead of the ceremony, Chouhan appealed to the party workers not to celebrate the oath-taking ceremony in the wake of coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said that his aim right now is to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"As a BJP worker, I will work honestly for the development of Madhya Pradesh. But right now, the aim is to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"I have appealed to the party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony and not come out on the streets. They should stay at home and pray for the newly formed government," said Chouhan.

He earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 and 2018.

Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)