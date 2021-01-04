Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address collectors-commissioners conference

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday will address the first collectors-commissioners conference of the year 2021, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chouhan is scheduled to discuss various issues with senior officers across the state during the conference.

In today's session, he will follow up the proceedings of the last Collector Conference, which held on December 9, 2020, it added.

The Chief Minister will hold the discussion on the status of implementation of employment-oriented schemes in the state (except MNREGA), will review bank linkage, market linkage and work being done through them for economic empowerment of self-help groups and implementation of Pradhan Mantri Urban Tractor Self-Fund and Chief Minister Rural Tractor scheme.

All these discussions will be discussed district-wise.



The discussions will be held on effective management of public assets, upgradation of health services, good governance, prevention of illegal mining of minerals and public service delivery and law and order situation in the state. (ANI)











