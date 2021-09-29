Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday to discuss various developmental projects and central schemes being implemented in the state, said sources.

They further informed that the meeting will commence at 4 pm.

"In the meeting, various development works and public welfare topics of Madhya Pradesh will be discussed and the chief minister will apprise the prime minister about Centre's 'Devaranya Yojana' for Scheduled Tribes," sources told ANI.



"Shivraj Singh Chouhan will brief the prime minister about the progress of the ongoing central government schemes in the state. He will discuss the acquisition of crops, diversification and innovation in agriculture," they added.

According to the sources, another likely subject matter of discussion would be better utilisation of the funds of the state's Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

Earlier this week, the Centre took a key initiative to support the medical devices industry to reach its potential in the coming years under the "Promotion of Medical Device Parks" scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 400 crores. Apart from Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh was also given "in-principle" approval under the scheme.

"The chief minister will also express gratitude to the prime minister approving Medical Device Park in the state," said sources.

Some other points of discussion include Bulk Drug Park, Digital Health Card among other programmes under Suraj Abhiyan. (ANI)

