Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits women's hostel at IIT Bhopal to review COVID-19 preparedness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited the women's hostel at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal to review preparedness for coronavirus.

Wearing a mask and hand gloves, the Chief Minister also interacted with some students at the hostel. "You should tell every relative and friend of yours on the phone to follow the lockdown and practice social distancing. I think we will win this battle against coronavirus in some days," the Chief Minister told the students.

"With our effort, compared to other nations there is not that much spread of the disease. If we fight for some more days then we will win," he said.

Meanwhile, eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, informed the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 32. (ANI)

