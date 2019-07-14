Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of Jan Sangh workers in AP

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday washed the feet of Jan Sangh workers here during the BJP's membership drive programme here.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar took to his Twitter handle to post the images and videos of the same. He said in a tweet: "During Membership Drive at Vijayawada, Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji washed feet of senior karyakarta of Jan Sangh Shri Nivas Rao Ji. He requested Shri Nivas Rao to join #BJPMembership for the progress of the Nation and making this campaign successful."

Earlier, Chouhan visited here to take part in the party's membership drive. Talking to media persons, Chouhan said the BJP will not encourage the hereditary politics, which is being witnessed in Andhra Pradesh.

"Andhra Pradesh is also witnessing hereditary politics, which the BJP will not encourage. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, poor people, farmers, and women are happy. Modi became an inspiration for world countries by leading the nation to the development," he said.

Speaking about BJP's membership drive, Chouhan said that they are planning to strengthen the party from the booth level.

"The BJP has set a target of 25 lakh members in Andhra Pradesh. Modi initiated not only the members' registration but saplings plantation programme as well. Many leaders are ready to join the BJP," he said. (ANI)

