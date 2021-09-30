Shivraj Singh discusses COVID situation, education with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed issues ranging from the COVID-19 situation to imparting quality education to children.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Prime Minister's guidance was received on various subjects. "I informed about the situation of COVID-19, vaccination status, rain situation, etc in the state," he added.

Chouhan also said, "Prime Minister appreciated the state's plan to open 350 CM Rise Schools to give the best quality education. Students from 25-30 km will come and study in them." He added that the Prime Minister asked him to implement it properly.

350 CM Rise Schools will be provided Rs 1500 crore from the state government.



Further, Chouhan said that Prime Minister suggested the cultivation of sandalwood in Madhya Pradesh.

"Spoke with PM on ethanol policy. We have to change the crop pattern and have to focus on the export quality production," said the Chief Minister.

Chouhan informed that he has invited the Prime Minister for the celebration of 'Tribal Gaurav Diwas', which be held on November 15 and also invited him to inaugurate Bhopal's state-of-the-art railway station.

The meeting with the Prime Minister commenced at 4 pm today.

Earlier, Chouhan visited Delhi on September 8 for a one day visit wherein he inspected the construction work of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan. (ANI)

