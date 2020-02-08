Shivsena MLA Ravindra Waikar appointed chief coordinator in CM office

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Shivsena MLA Ravindra Waikar on Saturday was appointed as Chief Coordinator for the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office and he will be holding the rank of Cabinet Minister.

The appointment was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Waikar's responsibility would mainly involve coordinating with the public representatives and the Chief Minister on fast-tracking projects and fund allocations.

The Shivsena MLA, who is considered to be one of the oldest loyals of Chief Minister Thackeray, was earlier not made part of the Maharashtra portfolio in the expansion.

In the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, Ravindra Waiker held the post of Minister of State, housing, higher and technical education minister.

Waiker is the Shivsena MLA from Mumbai Jogeshwari East constituency. (ANI)

