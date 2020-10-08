SHO suspended for negligence in Kondagaon gangrape case

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Dhanora Station House Officer Ramesh Sori was on Thursday suspended for negligence in registering rape case in connection with the alleged gangrape in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh.

"Ramesh Sori, was SHO Dhanora during the time of the incident, has been suspended. The departmental enquiry will be conducted against him," Inspector General (IG), Bastar, P Sundarraj said.

Meanwhile, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said that seven people including two minors allegedly gang-raped a woman. Five accused have been arrested.



"Seven people including two minors allegedly gang-raped a woman. Five accused have been arrested, trying to locate and arrest others. The body of the victim sent for post-mortem. FIR registered and further investigation underway," Tiwari said.

Earlier in the day, state police exhumed the body of a girl who died by suicide in July this year following her alleged gangrape in Kondagaon.

The incident is four months old when in July the girl along with her family had gone to attend a wedding in nearby Kanagaon village. After coming back to her home from the wedding, the girl committed suicide following which her body was buried.

The uncle of the victim said that after the girl's suicide, two boys from the locality had told him that his niece was sexually assaulted by some men in Kanagaon. (ANI)

