Shop for Hyderabad pearls, Charminar bangles, Pochampally at Kacheguda Railway Station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Aiming to promote craftsmanship and increase 'non-fare' revenue, South Central Railway (SCR) has set up stalls 'Hyderabad Pearls">Hyderabad Pearls & Charminar Bangles' and 'Pochampally Handlooms' at Kacheguda Railway Station.

"As part of our efforts to increase non-fare revenue as well as to promote the local craftsmanship, Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway has come up with this unique idea of setting up stalls for selling unique Pochampally Sarees as well as famous Hyderabad Pearls">Hyderabad Pearls," said Ch. Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer, SCR.

The stalls have been set up on Platform No 1 of the iconic station building with heritage structure.

Kachiguda railway station has a footfall of fifty thousand to sixty thousand a day.

The stalls have been welcomed by passengers.

A daily commuter, Sushma said: "I am happy to see this initiative. Promoting the handicraft and effort by the villagers to create this handmade clothing is great."

Another commuter Priyanka said: "I have never seen such kind of stalls at Railway Stations. People from other places if missed something can shop here, they have nice jewelry and a good collection of Hyderabad pearls." (ANI)

