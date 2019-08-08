Shop on board while travelling in Ahmedabad-Mumbai express

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Western Railway, Ahmedabad Division has started an on board shopping facility in two express trains on the Ahmedabad- Mumbai route from Thursday.

Services will be available on board 12934/33 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad Karnavati Express and 12931/32 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad, Double Decker Express, read a statement issued by Western Railway.

This service will be available in both directions with access to digital payment from passengers.

This will give an opportunity to by passengers to buy FMCG products of daily need while commuting.

Items such as household products, oral care, skincare, haircare, cosmetics, health-related items, paper products, confectionery, and stationery products will be available and sold at their respective maximum retail prices (MRPs). (ANI)

