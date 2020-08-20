Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A sweet shop owner suffered injuries after he was shot at by assailants in Bhootnath area of Agamkuan, Patna on Wednesday.
"The person has sustained injuries in his jaw and admitted to a hospital," Patna City Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar told reporters here.
"There was a dispute between the assailants and the victim," Kumar told reporters here. (ANI)
Shop owner injured after shot by assailants in Patna
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 06:27 IST
Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A sweet shop owner suffered injuries after he was shot at by assailants in Bhootnath area of Agamkuan, Patna on Wednesday.