Shopian: Army vehicle damaged in IED blast, none injured

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): An army vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) suffered minor damage after being targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in South Kashmir's Shopian district earlier on Friday.
No injury or casualties were reported in the incident.
The incident occurred in Zahid Bagh wachi village of South Kashmir's Shopian district where the IED was planted along the road.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:14 IST
