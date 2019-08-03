Representative Image
Shopian encounter: One more terrorist killed

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:52 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): One more terrorist was gunned down by security forces during an exchange of fire that started in the early hours of Friday in Pandoshan village of the Shopian district.
The terrorist has been identified as Manzoor Bhat, who was associated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujaheddin.
Bhat was involved in several terror crimes and attacks on security establishments, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.
Two army personnel also sustained injuries during the gunfight. The injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.
The security forces had already cordoned off the area and were retaliating effectively. Now, the operation has been concluded.
Meanwhile, another encounter broke out earlier in the day in Malmapanpora area of Sopore town, which comes under the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
A terrorist was killed by the security forces in Sopore.
An Army soldier sustained injuries during the gun battle and is currently undergoing treatment. (ANI)

