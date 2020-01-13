Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Shopian police, along with other security forces, busted a terrorist hideout in the Urpora area here on Sunday, said the Kashmir Zone Police.
The police recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from the area.
A case has been registered in this matter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Shopian police bust terrorist hideout in Urpora
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:41 IST
