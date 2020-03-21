Shopian police detain Irfan Ahmed Kuttey for motivating Kashmiri youth in joining LeT

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Shopian police on Saturday detained Irfan Ahmed Kuttey for motivating Kashmiri youth to join banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Kuttey, a resident of Chotipora Sedow in Pulwama district, is motivating the youth of Imamsahib and adjoining areas to join the LeT, the police said.

Upon learning that the arrested had motivated Adil Bashir Lone, a resident of Aaloora, the police constituted a force, along with the Indian Army, and apprehended both Kuttey as well as Lone. After questioning both the apprehended, it was learned that the duo was working as co-conspirators for the terror group.

Kuttey also revealed that he has worked as an overground worker for one killed terrorist Zubair Turray in the past. He was introduced to Turray by Shahid Islam Naikoo, a resident of Bonbazar in Shopian, who is presently in detention under the Public Safety Act.

Kuttey further revealed that he was also in constant touch with some terrorists operating in Pakistan through online messaging apps such as Telegram and Vpole.

Lone, meanwhile, revealed that in November, last year, he came in contact with one former terrorist of LeT, Waleed, with whom he expressed his desire to join the group. Waleed took his contact number and asked Lone to wait for further information. After nearly one month, Lone received one WhatsApp call from +92 number which further directed him recruited to contact Kuttey.

In this connection, case FIR NO. 07/2020 under sections 18 and 39 of the ULAP (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been registered in the Imamsahib police station and further investigation is being conducted, the police said.

During the interrogation, Kuttey also disclosed that he has hidden an AK47 in his cowshed. The arms have been recovered by the police in a raid.

Further questioning of the detained terrorists is underway. (ANI)

