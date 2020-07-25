Shopkeepers in Dehradun sell indigenously made rakhis, boycott those made in China

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Shopkeepers at a market in Dehradun have been selling indigenously made rakhis instead of those made in China ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival to be celebrated on August 3.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a combat with the Chinese forces in the Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both the nations.

Showing solidarity with the soldiers, a shopkeeper Ruchi Arora said, "The rakhi stall we have this time only has those rakhis made in India. Neither have we bought any Chinese stock nor do we suggest any customer to purchase any Chinese products."

"All rakhis are India-made and even the customers are not demanding rakhis made in China," she said.

A buyer Tanuja Pandey said, "I am buying India-made rakhis only. This is so because we want to make sure that Indian goods are also sold while ensuring Chinese products are not."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the markets missed the usual hustle-bustle ahead of Raksha Bandhan festivities.

Another buyer said, "I will purchase only Indian rakhis and will not take Chinese rakhis. We are doing this to increase the economy of the country." (ANI)

