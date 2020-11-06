Shopkeepers, wholesaler miffed over ban on crackers in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Wholesaler and shopkeepers that deal in crackers in Delhi and neighboring areas are displeased with the ban on crackers in the national capital, saying the decision will cause them a huge loss.

"It's too late for govt to take the decision as crackers have already been manufactured and we have purchased huge stock," said a shopkeeper from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

"We bought the stock of green crackers for sale following Supreme Court's order but now CM banned them too. We will stage a protest against the ban," said a seller from Delhi.



This reaction comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali due to rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution levels.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had said that the coronavirus situation in Delhi was reviewed with the chief secretary, health officials, and district magistrates, after which it was concluded that the COVID-19 cases in Delhi were rising due to the festive season and increasing pollution in the region.

Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister's decision, another trader from Shamli said, that the court and the government should have taken such a decision month ago which could have prevented the loss incurred by the traders. (ANI)

