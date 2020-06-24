Shopping complex owner waives of rent for two months in Andhra Pradesh amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Moved by the plight of his tenants and setting an example of humanity, an owner of a shopping complex in Andhra Pradesh waived off the rent of his shops for two months in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Although businesses of essential commodities are allowed with certain restrictions, non-essential businesses like jewellery, textiles etc have been impacted. Although these have been allowed in green zones, for shops in the red zones are still shut down.

In such a scenario, Rajendra Kumar Solanki, a jewellery businessman and who owns a complex with 22 shops in Vijayawada says he waived off the rent of his tenants for two months April and May.

"We had no work during the lockdown so our landlord waived off the rent. We thank him for this gesture," Rakesh Kumar, a tenant shopkeeper in the shopping complex told ANI.

Following Solanki's lead, several other businessmen have come forward to help shop keepers.

According to the union health ministry, the state has reported 9,372 COVID-19 cases including 4,766 active cases, 4,495 cured and 111 deaths so far. (ANI)

