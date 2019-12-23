Shops around Shivajinagar, Frazer Town shut in Bengaluru following 'bandh' against CAA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Shops in and around Shivajinagar and Frazer Town were on Monday closed following 'bandh' call for protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here.

Earlier today, a large number of anti-CAA and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) protestors gathered at Eidgah E Khuddus Sahib, organised by the Joint Action Committee, Bengaluru.



Protestors including women and children held posters of Mahatma Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam with 'Indian Constitution Zindabad' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' written on the posters. People were also seen waving the National Flag during the protest.

Protesters held high, numerous other posters with slogans like--'Oppose CAA, boycott NRC' and 'we demand justice'.

Protests have been held against the Act in different parts of the country. The new law grants Indian citizenship to those Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi community refugees who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

