Shops in cities will open as per MHA order: Gujarat Deputy CM

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday said that the shops and industries in urban areas will be opened as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We will easily implement the decision to open shops in rural areas. But as far as the implementation in urban areas is concerned, we will do it as per conditions in the Centre's notification," Patel told ANI.

The CM is slated to hold a meeting regarding the matter on Saturday afternoon, he said.

Speaking on the sectors which have been opened, Patel said that the transportation system has begun and even small scale workers have started working.

"As per the MHA orders, the wholesale vegetable markets have been opened but lockdown norms like wearing masks and social distancing is being ensured," he added.

The MHA in its clarification on order allowing the opening of shops has stated, "In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open."

"Shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open. It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. It is further clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited," the MHA order read. (ANI)

