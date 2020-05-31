Shops in Gujarat can stay open till 7 pm from June 1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): In pursuance of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Unlock 1, Gujarat Chief Ministry Vijay Rupani said that all shops, without the odd-even scheme, will be allowed to open till 7 pm in the state.

Rupani, on Saturday, added that the proposed curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will be implemented in the state from June 1 onwards.

"In a core committee meeting today (on Saturday), we have decided that curfew will remain in Gujarat from 9 pm till 5 am from June 1. All shops can remain open till 7 pm. No odd-even scheme to be applied," Rupani said.

Earlier, the MHA said that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

The guidelines for the phased re-opening -- Unlock 1 -- of the nationwide lockdown will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths have been reported due to the infection. (ANI)

