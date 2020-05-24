Shops in Haryana to open from 9 am to 6 pm

Ambala (Haryana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Haryana government on Saturday released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), saying that shops would open between 9 am and 6 pm.

"Shops will open between 9 am and 6 pm. Marriage ceremonies can be organised in banquet halls with up to 50 people in attendance, after obtaining permission from Deputy Commissioners," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told ANI.

Earlier on May 18, Haryana government decided to allow the government schools to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative functions while ensuring strict compliance of norms issued by Ministry of Health (MoH) for the containment of COVID-19. (ANI)

