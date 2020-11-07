Shops in Kochi stock up with party paraphernalia as Kerala local polls annouced

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 7 (ANI): With the announcement of local body polls in Kerala, shops in Kochi have started to work to attract political parties by displaying party paraphernalia.

Shop owners are using symbols and colors of the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Pictures of the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, among others, are printed on badges, flags, garland, caps, and shawls.



According to Balan, owner of a fancy dress shop, several shop owners were hoping to make up for losses incurred in the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We were introduced to the badge for the first time in the election. The business as a whole is struggling. There is generally a good rush ahead of election time. Items like garlands and flags are very popular by these parties," he said.

"Unfortunately we are just selling items only in retail. We cannot sell dozens now, because there is no rush. We are not stocking up in large amounts as we usually do. We may if demand increases," he added.

Kerala State Election Commission has announced the dates for the local body elections that will be conducted in three phases on December 8, 10, and 14. Voting for phase 1 will be held on December 8, for phase 2 on December 10, and for phase 3 on December 14. The counting of votes will be held on December 16. (ANI)

