Shops in Mumbai to open full time from Monday to Saturday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Tuesday issued revised guidelines of the lockdown extension and allowed all markets, market areas and shops to function for the full working hours from Monday to Saturday, except market complexes and malls.

However, the circular said that all the shops on one side of the road will open for full working hours on one day, while the other side will open the next day and so on.

"The shops will remain open for the full working hours from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday," the guidelines said.

All private offices can operate up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people, while others will be working from home.

"The offices/staff of educational institutions can operate only for purpose of non-teaching purposes including the development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results," it said.

However, inter-state and inter-district movement of persons shall continue to be regulated. The inter-district movement of persons within the area of Municipal Corporation under the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) shall be allowed without any restrictions.

The Maharashtra government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30. On May 31, it had issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again'.

In first phase of 'Mission Begin Again', which commenced on June 3, individual physical exercises shall be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens, and promenades between 5 am and 7 pm, according to the government's guidelines.

"Through the lockdown period, schools, metro rail, religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed across the state," it said. (ANI)

