Shops of essential items to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm in U'khand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): All shops of essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm in Uttarakhand on Saturday, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat also informed that less crowd was observed on Friday.

The decision was taken so that locals get enough time to purchase while keeping in mind the social distancing required to deal with COVID-19. (ANI)

