Shops remain closed, strict police vigil in Bhopal during 'Corona Curfew' in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): A week after the Madhya Pradesh government extended 'corona curfew' in the state in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, shops remained closed and traffic personnel were seen checking vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Thursday.







Earlier the 'corona curfew' was imposed in several districts including Bhopal and Indore till May 3.

"The Chief Minister has decided to extend the corona curfew (or Janata curfew) till May 7," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on April 28.

According to the state health department, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,319 Covid-19 cases and 71 fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 6,24,985. The death toll in the state stood at 6,074, it said.

A total of 9,643 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 5,29,667, the department had said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 89,244. With 66,283 new tests, the total samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 80.58 lakh yesterday. (ANI)

