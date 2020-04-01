Shops selling essentials get relaxation in Andhra amid lockdown

Vjayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): In the wake of the 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday gave relaxation to the shops selling essential commodities both in rural and urban areas of the district.

In the morning, scores of people gathered in large number outside the shops for buying fruits and vegetables but were also seen following the norm of social distancing.

Some of the defaulters were pulled up by the police for flouting the lockdown norms and were given the warning.

Also, in order to maintain sanitation during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has started spraying bleaching powder with the help of fire engines in the region.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

