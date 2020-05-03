Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding.

The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

Rural Development and Panchayath Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa said that the left-right formula has been initiated at the busy street of Gandhi Bazaar.

"The CM will discuss and release the guidelines. We should not lock our commercial establishments. People should follow the instructions," added Eshwarappa. (ANI)

