Shops to remain open till 2 am in Madurai on Oct 25-26 ahead of Diwali, HC rules

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:18 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Shops in Madurai can function till 2 am on October 25 and 26 before Diwali">Diwali, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court ruled on Friday.
The court delivered the judgement on a petition filed by Madurai Textiles Committee Secretary, Ashraf Yusuf, seeking permission to keep the shops open throughout the night on the above-mentioned dates.
In his petition, Yusuf said Madurai is a huge market and a major hub for shopping for Diwali">Diwali celebrations.
Hearing on the petition, Chief Justice Govinda Ranjan refused to grant permission for overnight sales and ruled that shopkeepers can sell goods till 2 am. "Shops can function till 2 am like last year," the court said, adding that police have the right to make a decision on the matter as per the need.
Diwali">Diwali falls on October 27, Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:34 IST

