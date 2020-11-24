Shops to stay closed in Indore from 8 pm to 6 am as part of measures against COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indore administration on Monday said that all shops, offices, commercial institutions and restaurants will remain closed from 8 pm to 6 am in Indore municipal corporation and Mhow cantonment area.

The administration has banned rally, yatra and procession except for wedding programmes.

In the wedding procession, only fifty people will be allowed. The maximum number of persons allowed in a wedding is 250 and the organizers will have to seek permission from the concerned police station for the wedding event.

"The district administration has prescribed a maximum limit of 250 persons in marriage. Cargo vehicles and buses will be allowed to run at night," an official release said.

It has said that fifty people are permitted to attend a funeral.

"All shops, offices, business institutions and restaurants will remain closed from 8 pm to 6 am in Indore municipal corporation and Mhow cantonment area," the release said.

Students will be allowed to visit coaching institutes to clear doubt just like students from class IX to XII. However, regular classes will not be allowed.

"Not more than twenty people will be allowed to gather at picnic spots, farmhouse parties. All kinds of protests and rallies have been banned," the release said. (ANI)